Nabarangpur: The improper manufacturing and packaging of food products in many blocks of this district have sparked off fears of food poisoning on a large scale.

These units mostly found in rural areas are manufacturing items like seo, ganthia, peanut and sesame ladoos, to name but a few.

The area of concern, however, is the quality of raw materials being used to produce these items. The oil, flour and other ingredients are of very poor standards. Also hygienic rules are flouted with impunity during the production stage.

Labourers at all the production units are without gloves, aprons, masks and headgear. At some units even children are used. After the frying of the products most are dumped on the floor and they remain like that for days. Then they are packed before being sent to the markets.

The manufacturers usually target rural daily and weekly markets as the customers are unaware of hygiene and hence rarely ask questions before buying the products. And after constant consumption of such unhygienic food substances, they end up developing chronic stomach-related diseases.

Most of these units do not have valid licenses or clearances from the Odisha State Pollution Control Board. Yet no one is bothered about hauling up the owners of these units.

Similarly, a number of hotels have come up in this district but only 11 of them are learnt to have OSPCB’s license.

Apprehensive about food poisoning, locals have urged the district administration to take disciplinary steps against these food manufacturers and hotels.

PNN