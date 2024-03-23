Keonjhar: Roida-2 mine of KN Ram Mines Pvt. Ltd. near Tonto under Barbil tehsil in this district is causing severe dust pollution in the area, thanks to the gross negligence and silence of the district administration. The mine, running for many years, is situated not only close to human habitation but also near Tonto Primary School and an airstrip. Similarly, there are Anganwadi centres and tribal graveyards near the mine. Dust pollution from the mine is causing strong resentment among the local people.

As per sources, the said mine will be closed in a few years due to fewer iron ore deposits. Despite that fact, the company instead of solving the problems is preparing to establish a pellet plant, thereby pushing the residents to stage protests. Notwithstanding the protests against the pellet factory in the Gram Sabha held a few months back, the company is trying to build the plant with the support of the administration, sources alleged.

However, the administration has claimed that the factory violates policy. According to sources, Tonto Primary School is just about 50 metre away from the mine’s lease boundary. Pollution caused by mining activities and the transportation of minerals has made life hard for nearby villagers and children studying in the school. Notably, an investigation in this regard was conducted about 11 years back in 2013. The probe conducted on behalf of the Orissa State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) revealed that the school was facing severe dust pollution and recommended the administration to shift it to a safer place.

Similarly, the Champua Sub-Collector, Education department as well as the Mining department inspected and reported to the Keonjhar Collector. Based on all the reports, the then District Collector Bishnu Prasad Sahu wrote to the Secretary of the School and Public Education department that the air pollution is spreading due to the proximity of Tonto Primary School to the mine. Thereafter, the school was informed that there is a need to transfer it to another place. However, locals have alleged that the mine has been functioning since then without shifting the school. The government provided land for relocation of the school, but locals have expressed their dissatisfaction as the company is not keen on building the school.

On the other hand, the company has been making efforts to proceed with the construction of the proposed pellet plant for its profit despite the recent protest by locals in the Gram Sabha. Sadananda Rana, the vice president of the company, said that the decision to relocate the school to the acquired land is with the government. “Construction of the school will be done by the government. We have been informed that we will pay the money. The land shown is of old forest type,” he said. “Measures are being taken for pollution control and people’s convenience,” said Prashant Kar, Regional Officer of the OSPCB. “Permission has not been granted for the factory. We will study why the school near the mine has not been shifted and take steps,” he added.

It is worth mentioning here that the lifting capacity of this mine is 2.5 million tonne per year. Heavy dust and smoke pollution due to mine operations and transportation of ore have affected nearby human settlements, airstrips, schools, and also wildlife. Questions have been raised as to how this mine has been approved. While the company sources said the mine will be shut in just about 5-6 years, people have been asking why they are interested in building a factory. Locals complain that neither the administration nor the state government’s committee, or the people’s representatives are looking into this problem. The nonresolution of such issues has raised doubts about the role of the State Pollution Control Board and the local administration