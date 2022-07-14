Sambalpur: Illegal extraction of minor minerals by a consultancy firm beyond permissible limits has proved detrimental to the residents apart from causing huge revenue loss to the state government under Jujumura tehsil in this district, a report said. Reports said Punj Lloyd Ltd, a construction major, is involved in the construction of National Highway-53 connecting Sambalpur and Tileibani in this district for which it has been permitted to extract stones from Niladunguri hill under Jujumura tehsil and establish a crusher unit in the area.

Meanwhile, Punj Lloyd has sublet the work to DV agency in Chhattisgarh. However, people are having a harrowing time after work started in the area. Illegal blasting at the crusher unit has taken a heavy toll on the people who alleged that portions of their houses have collapsed, walls cracked and trees felled after the firm started the road construction works in the area. They have been protesting against this highhandedness for the last four years, but the agency is trying to silence them with the help of police. The firm officials are even threatening to lodge false police cases against locals.

The firm officials are also trying to placate some residents stating that the people have to bear with them for the development of the area. The firm which is working in the area without considering the interest of the locals has also contributed to revenue loss for the state government. It is alleged that the firm was given provisional permission for stone mining but it has extracted more stones than the prescribed limits in connivance with the revenue officials, who, instead of taking action, are trying to shield the firm officials by imposing paltry sums as penalties.

According to an official of Jujumura tehsil, the firm has extracted 1.5 lakh cubic metre of stones in this stone quarry which is more than the prescribed limits and worth Rs 2 crore on the basis of government rate. People have lodged several complaints against the highhandedness of the firm in various forums but their pleas are yet to be addressed. NHAI project director S Venkateswar Rao said that it is for the district administration and Revenue department to see if any violation has been committed during stone mining. When contacted, Jujumura tehsildar Mamata Nanda said she would conduct a probe to ascertain the veracity of the claims and take action if the charges are proved true.