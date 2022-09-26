Kendrapara: Bhitarkanika National Park (BNP) in this district is in grave danger due to number of reasons including coastal erosion, illegal acquisition of forest land and fish traders setting up their business in the reserve area. The Gobari river bank near Kansapal under Baulakani panchayat of Mahakalapara block which is slowly turning into major hub of fish export is a case in this point. The fish traders have acquired large tracts of land in prohibited areas of the reserve forest to set up their prawn gheries and fish cultivation units. They are also poaching wild animals and birds and destroying the green cover. Mushrooming of prawn gheries and cultivation of piranha varieties of fish is posing a serious threat to the marine and wildlife in the sanctuary territorial limits.

Local resident Lakshmidhar Swain said that fish worth lakhs of rupees is being transported to Kolkata from the Kansapal river ghat for exporting. Trawlers from Kolkata, Balasore and other places are being used for transporting the fish. The constant movement of trawlers is also affecting wildlife in general. Also it is harming the environment leading to frequent landslides on the Gobari river bank and is destroying saline forests in Jambu area. which is only five kilometres from the place. The Marine police station is only 5.5km away from the hub of fish trade but police personnel have failed to act tough on this illegal trade, Swain informed. Ramesh Sethi of Tantiapal village said after Kansapal ghat, the jetty at Jambu lock is also turning into a hub for fish business.

However, despite movement of large trawlers, forest officials and marine police have failed to curb the fish business due to lack of proper equipment and facilities including speed boats. Pratyush Kumar Nayak of Rajnagar, however, made a serious allegation that forest officials should be held more responsible for the destruction of environment at BNP than others. He said they are allegedly working hand in glove with the fish traders and encouraging illegal cultivation in the area. They are even investing in the business to earn a quick buck, alleged Nayak Another resident, Ashok Kumar Samal said that the BNP is under serious threat. He pointed out that fish cultivation units discharge effluents like water mixed with chemicals which is destroying the flora and fauna in the forest. The discharge of chemical effluents is also damaging the adjoining Gahirmatha marine sanctuary which is the nursery of the rare Olive Ridley turtles.

Social activist Mahesh Kumar Padhi said that the Orissa High Court has ordered for demolition of these gheries and fish cultivation units but very little has been done in this regard. Environmentalist Sunil Kumar Gantayat alleged some political leaders are encouraging such illegal activities. When contacted, ranger Manas Kumar Das said that illegal entry into Bhitarkanika has been banned. The illegal prawn gheries are being destroyed with the help of district administration. However, he added that he is not aware of cultivation of piranha varieties of fish.