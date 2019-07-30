Bant: Forest officials launched a crackdown on wood mafias in Bhadrak district Tuesday morning. They confiscated huge quantities of wood and wood-cutting instruments in a raid on sawmill in Kuanshmadhia area under Agarpara police limit in Bhadrak district.

Led by Assistant Conservator in Forest (ACF) Biraj Mohan Mohanty, Magistrate Biswanath Biswal and forest official Ranjit Mohanty, a joint operation was conducted in which the team seized logs of wood worth over Rs 50 thousand and also wood-cutting instruments worth over Rs 3 lakh.

Later, the entire sawmill has been smashed with the help of JCB.