Bhubaneswar: The civic authorities with the help of police, Friday, removed an illegal structure near Interpretation Centre in Khandagiri and near Nakagate junction on Khandagiri –Chandaka Road under Khandagiri police station, as per a programme by the Central Eviction Monitoring Committee (CEMC).

The encroachment drive near Nakagate junction in Khandagiri – Chandaka Road was carried out successfully without any protest. But during the eviction at Interpretation Centre, there was heavy protest by the encroachers. They threw stones at the Enforcement team as well as to the vehicles engaged in the eviction drive. The police took the protesters into custody after which the eviction drive was carried out smoothly.

During both the eviction drives, 26 AC shed shops, 23 thatched houses, 7 polythene-shed houses, 1 furniture shop, 8 cabins, 4 fast food shops, 3 extensions and a 20-metre- long iron wire fencing along with a boundary wall were demolished. Two excavators (1 from the BMC and 1 from BDA) were engaged during the eviction drive.

A joint enforcement team comprising officers and staffers of Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA), Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), Commissionerate Police and Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) carried out the process.