Los Angeles: Two years after announcing her decision to retire from acting, Hollywood star Cameron Diaz has teased that she may return to movies.

In a recent interview with her former makeup artist Gucci Westman for Harper’s BAZAAR UK, the “Charlie’s Angels” star said she is “never going to say never,” when it comes to her potential return to the big screen.

“I’m never gonna say never, because I’m not a person who says never about anything,” Diaz said.

The 47-year-old actor’s last movie role was as Miss Agatha Hannigan in the 2015 film “Annie”, in which she starred alongside Jamie Foxx and Rose Byrne.

Diaz, however, is enjoying her time at home with husband Benji Madden and their new born daughter Raddix.

“I love being married. The best thing that’s ever happened to me is finding my husband, our partnership, his friendship,” she added.

