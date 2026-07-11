New Delhi: Educator and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has said he is just an ordinary citizen, not a modern Gandhi or a hero, urging people to become the heroes of their own lives instead of looking for someone else to lead.

The Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar over alleged examination irregularities entered its 22nd day Saturday, while Wangchuk entered the 14th day of his indefinite hunger strike.

According to a health update shared by the outfit, he has lost 7.5 kg since beginning the fast and his blood pressure was recorded at 10674 mm Hg.

In a video posted on X Friday night, Wangchuk said he was feeling less energetic than the previous day but remained committed to the agitation.

Today, on the 13th day of my fast, I am not feeling as energetic as I was yesterday. I am feeling a little tired. It happens — some days are better and some are not, he said.

Thanking people for supporting the movement on social media, Wangchuk said two kinds of comments left him disappointed.

Many people call me the Gandhi of the 21st century or a modern Gandhi. Others call me a hero. These comments make me uncomfortable. I am neither Gandhi nor a hero. I am just an ordinary citizen who has tried to fulfil his responsibilities, he said.

He urged people to stop looking for heroes and instead take responsibility as citizens.

Please don’t look for a hero in someone else. Be the hero of your own life. Fulfil your responsibilities as a citizen, he said.

Referring to the student suicides that the CJP has linked to alleged examination irregularities, Wangchuk urged people to participate in the movement instead of remaining passive.

If one of those students had been your sister or daughter, you would have joined us. But don’t wait for that. If you can’t come here every day, join us at least for one day at Jantar Mantar. If you can’t come to Delhi, observe a fast wherever you are and share your message, he said.

He also reiterated his appeal for people to join the proposed march to Parliament July 20 to urge MPs to take up the issues raised by the protesters.

Like us, you don’t have to remain hungry for 24 days. Come after having your meal. But take responsibility as citizens and join us July 20, he said.

Friday, Wangchuk said his hunger had stabilised after the initial days of the fast and asserted that any attempt to remove him from the protest site would violate his constitutional right to hold a peaceful protest.

I am here willingly and there is no threat to my life. If they remove me, it will be a violation of our rights, he said, adding that he was continuing the fast in support of students seeking accountability over alleged examination irregularities and for an early resolution of issues concerning Ladakh.

The CJP has been demanding Pradhan’s resignation and Rs 1 crore compensation for the families of students who allegedly died by suicide over alleged examination irregularities. The outfit has also announced a peaceful march to Parliament July 20, the opening day of the Monsoon Session.

The CJP protest began June 20, while Wangchuk joined the agitation June 28 and has remained on an indefinite hunger strike since then.