Bhubaneswar: Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over south Andaman Sea, a low-pressure area has formed over south Andaman Sea and adjoining Malacca Strait at 8:30 am of November 27, IMD Bhubaneswar said.

The weather agency further said that it is likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal around November 29, 2023. Thereafter, it is likely to move northwestwards and intensify further into a cyclonic storm over southeast Bay of Bengal during the subsequent 48 hours.

Upto 8.30am of Nov 28: The weather agency predicted that light rain is very likely to occur at one or two places over Koraput, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Deogarh and Angul districts. Dry weather is very likely to prevail over the remaining districts of Odisha.

From 8.30am of Nov 28 to 8.30am of Nov 29: IMD said that light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at one or two places over Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Bolangir, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts. Dry weather is very likely to prevail over the remaining districts of Odisha.

IMD forecast no large change in minimum temperature (night) during the next five days over the districts of Odisha.

In Bhubaneswar, over the next 24 hours, a partly cloudy sky is expected. Maximum and minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 29 degree Celsius and 18 degree Celsius respectively.

The highest maximum temperature of 32.2 degree Celsius was recorded at Paralakhemundi and the lowest minimum temperature of 12.2 degree Celsius was recorded at Keonjhargarh in the plains of Odisha.

PNN