Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Friday issued cold-wave warning for several districts. Cold-wave is likely to prevail at one or two places in Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Kandhamal and Kalahandi, Sunday.

Similarly, a few places in Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Boudh, Sonepur, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nuapada and Nabarangpur would witness cold-wave condition during February 8 and 10, the IMD said.

The Met department said cold would be tolerable but warned of mild health concerns for infants/elderly people. It has advised to avoid prolonged exposure to cold during night/early morning. Keep live stocks indoors and shaded areas during night and early morning, the weather department said.

Meanwhile, mercury plummeted below 10 degrees Celsius at five places of the state during past 24 hours. Phulbani recorded the lowest of 5.5 degrees Celsius while it was 6.5 degrees Celsius at Daringbadi, 9.5 degrees at Koraput and 9.8 degrees ay both of Bolangir and Bhawanipatna.

Cuttack and Bhubaneswar recorded a minimum temperature of 12.6 and 13 degrees Celsius, respectively.

PNN