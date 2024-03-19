Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heavy rainfall warnings in five districts of Odisha for 24 hours from Wednesday morning.

In a bulletin, IMD’s Bhubaneswar Centre on Tuesday predicted heavy rainfall in Khurda, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack and Nayagarh districts between 8.30 am on Wednesday and 8.30 am on Thursday.

The Centre has issued an Orange Warning (to be prepared) for these districts.

Predicting thunderstorms with lightning and gusty wind speeds of 30-40 kmph, the weather office has also issued an Orange Warning for Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Gajapati, Ganjam, Khordha, Nayagarh and Puri districts.

Similarly, it has issued a Yellow Warning (to be updated) regarding thunderstorms and lightning in Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts.

On Tuesday, from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm, Daringbadi recorded the highest rainfall of 26 mm, followed by 9.2 mm in Chandbali, 8 mm in each of Jajpur and Paralakhemundi, 7.1 mm in Bhubaneswar, 6.2 mm in Cuttack and 6 mm in Khurda.

The Met Office advised people to keep watch on the weather and take shelter during the thunderstorms to protect themselves from lightning and follow traffic advisories in urban areas.

It advised the farmers to protect the mature Rabi crops.

PTI