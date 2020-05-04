Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of India Metrological Department (IMD) Monday issued a rainfall and thunderstorm warning for several districts of the state valid till 8:30am of May 5.

In its afternoon bulletin, the centre said: “Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at many places over the districts of North Odisha and at a few places over the districts of South Coastal Odisha and at one or two places over the districts of South Interior Odisha.”

IMD has issued orange and yellow warnings to several districts till 8:30am of May 5. People in these districts have been advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings during lightning as a precautionary measure.

Orange warning (be prepared):

Thunderstorm with lightning, gusty surface wind speeds reaching 40-50 kmph and hail/heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Jajpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Dhenkanal.

Yellow warning (be updated):

Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speeds reaching up to 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over rest coastal Odisha, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Angul, Kandhamal and Boudh.

Meanwhile, the highest maximum temperature of 42.0 degree Celsius was recorded at Titilagarh Monday, the centre said.

PNN