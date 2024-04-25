Bhubaneswar: Odisha reeled under severe heatwave conditions Thursday with Jharsuguda recording the maximum temperature of 43.8 degrees Celsius, officials said.

Baripada sizzled at 43.6 degrees Celsius, followed by Nuapada (43.5), Talcher (43.4), and Boudh (43.2).

Kendrapara, Cuttack and Bolangir town recorded a maximum of 43 degrees C, according to the Meteorological Centre at Bhubaneswar.

A red alert for a severe heatwave was issued for nine districts, including Gajapati, Ganjam, Balasore and Mayurbhanj.

The Met Centre advised people to take precautionary measures while going out between 11 am to 3 pm.

“Heatwave would continue across the state from April 26 to 29,” said Meteorological Centre’s Director Manorama Mohanty.

The maximum temperature would rise by 2-4 notches over the next four days, Mohanty added.

