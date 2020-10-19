The regional centre of India Metrological Department (IMD) Monday issued a rainfall and thunderstorm warning for several districts of the state valid till 8:30am, October 20.

In its afternoon bulletin, the centre said: Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at many places over the districts of South Coastal Odisha, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada and at a few places over the districts of North Coastal Odisha, Subarnapur, Boudh, Nuapada, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur and at one or two places over the rest districts of Odisha.

IMD has issued yellow warnings to several districts till Tuesday 8:30am. People in these districts have been advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings during lightning as a precautionary measure.

Yellow Warning (be updated):

Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati and Ganjam.

Meanwhile, the highest maximum temperature of 35.4 degree Celsius was recorded at Balasore district of Odisha.

PNN