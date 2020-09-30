Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of India Metrological Department (IMD) Wednesday issued a rainfall and thunderstorm warning for several districts of the state valid till 8:30am of October.

In its afternoon bulletin, the centre said: Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of South Coastal Odisha and at one or two places over the rest districts of Odisha.

IMD has issued yellow warnings to several districts till 8:30am of October 1. People in these districts have been advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings during lightning as a precautionary measure.

Yellow warning (be updated): Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore,Bhadrak,Cuttack,Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur,Kendrapara, Gajapati, Ganjam, Khurda,Puri,Nayagarh, Rayagada, Kandhamal,Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Koraput.

Meanwhile, the highest maximum temperature of 36.4 degree Celsius was recorded at Gopalpur in Ganjam district.

