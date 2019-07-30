Ganjam: For the past couple of days, much like everywhere in the state, heavy rainfall has affected the normal life of Ganjam residents.

Adding to the woes of the fishing community, the India Metrological Department (IMD) has advised them to keep away from the sea and not venture into it; warning of high tides.

The Nolia communities of coastal villages like Podampeta, Gokharakhuda, Kantiagad, Sananolia Nuagaon and Badanolia Nuagaon are a worried lot as high tides have eroded a sizeable portion of the beach.

Janardhan, a resident of the area, said incessant rains and high tides have posed serious problems for the fishermen. “Due to rough weather, we are unable to venture into the sea. IMD’s warning is like salt to our wounds,” he added.

It may be mentioned here that for these beachside villagers, fishing is the primary occupation. Sources said that many of the villagers do not even have their own fishing nets and boats.

However, B Satyea, a fisherman here, said, “Problems pertaining to weather are common for us.” “In one year, we face two to three natural calamities like floods or cyclones.”

Satyea lamented that fishermen like him, “who live hand to mouth”, cannot even afford two square meals a day as the weather has hit their economic prospects.

“We manage our day by eating flattened rice,” he said. He further said that they are facing various problems in keeping their fishing nets and boats during rain.

“The administration had assured us of a new jetty at the sea beach. But it has remained as a promise till date,” he concluded.

When BDO Jyoti Sankar Rai was asked about this he replied that the beach areas fall under the forest department. “So, it is impossible for us to construct jetty without the permission of the forest department.” He further added that for security purpose of the Olive Ridley at the beach, construction of jetty may not be permitted.

PNN