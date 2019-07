New Delhi: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) Tuesday slightly lowered India’s economic growth projection in 2019 to 7 per cent.

According to IMF’s World Economic Outlook Update, India’s economy is set to grow at 7 per cent in 2019, picking up to 7.2 per cent in 2020.

“The downward revision of 0.3 percentage point for both years reflects a weaker-than expected outlook for domestic demand,” the update said Tuesday.

(IANS)