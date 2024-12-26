New Delhi: Top leaders of the ruling BJP Thursday paid rich tributes to former prime minister Manmohan Singh, with its president J P Nadda describing his death as immense loss for the nation.

Home Minister Amit Shah said Singh played an important role in governing the country in different capacities, including as RBI governor, finance minister and then prime minister.

Nadda said on X, “A visionary statesman and a stalwart of Indian politics, throughout his remarkable career in public service, he consistently voiced for the welfare of the downtrodden. His leadership earned admiration and respect across party lines.”

The BJP chief said Singh’s legacy will continue to inspire generations in their pursuit of nation-building.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Singh played a key role in rebuilding India’s economy during difficult times.

He said, “He was widely respected for his service and intellect. His contribution to India’s progress will always be remembered.”

Singh, the architect of India’s economic reforms, died here on Thursday night. He was 92.

He was India’s prime minister as the head of the Congress-led UPA government for two terms from 2004 to 2014.

PTI