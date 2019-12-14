Odisha can spoil anyone with multiple choices when it comes to scenic beauties and the Duba valley in Ganjam is such a tranquil delight

TRAVEL TIPS

The retreat is located in Jagannath Prasad block of Ganjam district at a distance of 180 km from Bhubaneswar via Daspalla

Surrounded by pristine forest and villages, it is strategically located to access other important travel destinations, such as Daringibadi and Satkosia on Mahanadi river

The retreat has 12 cottages and other recreational facilities

BHUBANESWAR: As 2019 enters its twilight years, people across the state and world are planning picnics or such outgoings with family and friends.

And as we all know, Odisha never disappoints when it comes to scenic spots; the state can spoil anyone with multiple choices. The Duba Valley Retreat in Ganjam is such a picturesque delight.

Amidst a tranquil setting surrounded by a large number of fish ponds, sal forest, mango orchards, lemon garden, herbal estates and many more, the Duba Valley Retreat (previously known as Sherton Eco-resort) is a destination by itself for the soul seeking travellers.

The nearby villages of Duba Valley are known for blackbucks, an antelope species, which is popularly known in Odia as ‘Krusnasara Mruga’. The male blackbucks are especially attractive for their long ringed horns ranging between 35 and 75 cm and two-tone colouration, while the upper parts and the outsides of the legs are dark brown to black, the underparts and inside of the legs are all white.

Though once widely distributed in India, today there are small pockets where blackbucks are found in small herds. Their population has gone down mainly because of hunting. However, in Duba Valley blackbucks are protected by villagers because of their significance in Hinduism and due to a local belief. A popular legend goes: many years ago due to a perennial drought condition, the farmers of this part of Ganjam were going through farming stress. One day some of the farmers while wandering in a pretty grassland area saw blackbuck herds grazing undisturbed. It was a coincidence, immediately after this sighting the mother earth rejuvenated receiving adequate rainfall. The village folks started believing that the blackbucks are rain messengers.

At Duba Valley, you start your day listening to the musical chirping of countless water and tree birds. A short walk in the valley will lift your soul to nirvana enjoying the innocence of nature and the simplicity of rural life.

There are 40 ponds, big and small developed for fishing. The biggest is of 17 acres facing the row house cottages. If you are passionate for angling in a rustic setting, it is Duba Valley for you where you can spend a couple of days detoxifying all your mundane stress of city life. You watch fishermen in action and part of the fresh catch become key menu for lunch or dinner or both.

Another key attraction of Duba Valley is relishing khanipaka rice (mined rice), which is unpolished having high nutritional value. In Ganjam, a particular variety of rice is stored in underground pits. The rice matures in the heat of the earth. The rice takes very little time to cook, just as raw rice, but tastes like boiled rice.