Bhubaneswar: Dabur Chyawanprash, Tuesday, started a mega awareness initiative in state capital aimed at safeguarding the health of children. The campaign will reach several parts of the state to create awareness among school students.

Senior Consultant (Ayurvedic Department) of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi, Dr Parmeshwar Arora conducted immunity awareness sessions at Saraswati Shishu Vidya Mandir, Baramunda. Arora taught students about the need to build a stronger immune system to fight against illnesses due to changing season, day-to-day infections and allergies.

Dabur Chyawanprash has joined hands with leading NGOs and schools from 14 cities in India such as Bhubaneswar, Prayagraj, Lucknow, Amritsar, Jaipur, Kolkata, Patna, Bhopal, Raipur, Pune, Aurangabad, Ranchi, Agra and Chandigarh.

Manager- Corporate Communications of Dabur India Ltd, Dinesh Kumar said, “We are concerned about the cold wave that causes many illnesses every year. Through this initiative, we will attempt to reach out to provide protection to underprivileged kids by highlighting the importance of immunity besides providing Chyawanprash to these kids.”