Bhubaneswar: In an attempt to revive the economy of Odisha which in jeopardy due to Covid-19 pandemic, the State Planning Board has decided to submit a report to the government after reviewing four sectors.

During a meeting chaired by Board vice chairman Sanjay Das Burma here Thursday, it was decided to prepare a report focusing on agriculture & rural economy, MSME, public health and tourism sectors after discussing with scientists, social activist and economist and senior officials.

Before submission of the report to the Chief Minister and chairperson of the planning body, discussion will be held with people from the sectors and different organsiations, official sources said.

The Nabakrushna Choudhury Centre for Development Studies will be engaged as the nodal agency for the study, the source said.

The planning board wants to study sustainable agriculture with forward and backward linkages with the larger economy particularly in the rural areas.

Similarly, it is also planning to suggest appropriate policies to strengthen the MSME sector in both rural and urban areas.

Besides, the Board is also thinking for development of public health infrastructure at all primary, secondary and tertiary levels which should work beyond addressing corona virus, the source stated.