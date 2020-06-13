Mumbai: Actress Ishita Dutta says it is imperative to feed birds and animals amid the lockdown crisis, and be compassionate.

“It’s imperative to feed birds and animals during this situation. I want to request everybody to feed the stray animals, keep a bowl of water outside. We need to be more compassionate towards them. Our planet is theirs too, so let’s coexist,” Ishita said.

She is doing her part. She keeps a bowl of water outside her for stray animals, and was recently spotted feeding birds.

Meanwhile, after a short film “Kahaa Toh Tha” that Ishita made at home with husband, actor Vatsal Sheth, during the lockdown, the couple is now working on a music video. “Kahaa Toh Tha” marked Vatsal’s directorial debut. The film, a love story, is about a middle class couple and the changes that the COVID-19 pandemic brings in their lives.