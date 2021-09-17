Keonjhar: Low pressure-induced rain has incessantly battered Keonjhar district for the last few days. It led to the washing away of a bridge over Aradei river Friday on NH-49 at Shankarpur Friday. The destruction of the bridge has severely affected the movement of traffic in the area causing immense difficulty to local commuters. The bridge was in dilapidated condition and local villagers had complained about it to officials concerned earlier.

The bridge is crucial from connectivity point of view as it connects this town with the cities of Mumbai and Kolkata. Local villagers have demanded immediate construction of a new bridge in its place. “Despite running from pillar to post, the administration has been not been paying any attention to our problems,” many residents alleged.

Hundreds of residents from Shankarpur village resorted to agitation earlier in the day. Palpable tension is prevailing in the area as no local administrative official has reached the spot so far.

PNN