Sundargarh: Civic life was partially hit in this town Friday as local association of truck owners observed 12-hour bandh over their demands based on a four-point charter. The call for bandh was given Thursday by the Sundargarh Truck Owners’ Association. Accordingly, all entry points of the town were blocked including SH-10 that connects it with Rourkela and Sambalpur.

The bandh started at 6.00am and will continue for 12 hours till 6.00pm in the evening. The agitators are demanding hike in coal transportation tariff and loading of cargo on a ‘first-come-first-serve’ basis, an office-bearer of the association said.

Also read: BMC seals sub-collector, tehsil offices after many staffs tested Covid-19 positive

Members of the association blocked the Rani Bagicha, College and Toll Gate bypass roads, all access roads to Sundargarh town. It led to huge traffic congestion with hundreds of vehicles stranded on the Biju Express Highway.

Most of the shops, markets and commercial establishments remained closed in view of the bandh. However, emergency services like medicine shops were allowed to remain open.

After a meeting of the association with District Collector Nikhil Pavan Kalyan seeking his intervention over the issue failed Thursday afternoon, the truck owners had given call for bandh.

PNN