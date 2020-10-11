Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination 2020 (OJEE 2020) will begin Monday and conclude October 19. As per the official notification issued earlier, the entrance test will be conducted in three sessions per day in computer-based test (CBT) mode.

“It is a challenging task to conduct the examination amidst COVID-19 outbreak. However, the Odisha government has taken all measures for hassle-free conduct of this examination,” said OJEE chairperson Prof Sudeep Kumar Chand.

Important guidelines for the conduct of OJEE 2020 :

In compliance with COVID-19 guidelines of Government of India and the Odisha government, all necessary measures with respect to hygiene and social distancing shall be taken at the test venues to ensure health and convenience of the candidates. In all the test centres, only 50% of the total seating capacity will be utilised in such a way that social distancing is maintained between candidates. In case, any candidate has high body temperature or any other COVID-19 symptoms, he/she will be allowed to appear in the examination in an isolated hall at the test venue. Before the start of each session of examination the entire test venue will be sanitised. Before the beginning of each shift, the seats of each candidate, including chair, desk, monitor, keyboard and mouse will also be properly sanitised. As per the SOP, all candidates to appear for the test have to wear three-layer masks. They have been advised to bring small transparent container of hand sanitiser. All the invigilators including associated staffers will be provided with face masks and hand gloves to prevent any spread. Candidates to appear will have to sanitise their hands by washing with soap and/or with hand sanitiser before entering hall. Hand sanitisers will be sufficiently made available at entry points as well as at various other places inside the examination venue for use by the candidates and staffers. The entire examination process will be contactless to ensure the norms of social distancing. Body temperature of the candidates will be checked at the entry point using thermal thermometers. The barcode on the admit card of the candidate will be verified by the staff using barcode readers without touching the card. Frisking of the candidates will be done using handheld metal detectors (without touching body). Lab number for allotment of seats will be individually informed to the candidate at the entry and no display board will be used to avoid crowding at such points. Before start of the exam, five blank sheets will be kept on the desk of each candidate that can be used rough work. Staff will be deployed at appropriate locations to guide the candidates moving into and out of the test centre maintaining norms of social distancing.

Notably, a record number of 79,800 students are to appear in OJEE 2020. The tests will be conducted at 51 centres in 21 districts across Odisha. Five centres outside the state – Kolkata, Ranchi and Patna will operate for the convenience of far-off students.

PNN