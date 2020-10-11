Koraput: A policeman has won hearts of many in Koraput district for spreading awareness on COVID-19 through his songs in colloquial dialect in which he has rendered his voice.

IIC Baleswar Gidhi from Jeypore town police station recorded the song ‘Kete hairan karidela ei corona mahamari’ Saturday night which has earned him accolades from all sections of the society.

Also read: Man pedals ailing wife from Puri to SCBMCH on loading-rickshaw sans ambulance

In this song, the senior cop has urged people to abide by COVID-19 guidelines and maintain social distance as well to minimise the spread of infection.

“I recorded a song on COVID-19 awareness and urged people to follow the prescribed norms of the state government. By following the guidelines, we will be able to defeat the deadly disease,” the cop said.

Video of the song was uploaded on YouTube with an aim to raise awareness and prevent any further spread of the disease.

“The song will certainly create an impact on the public as it has been sung by a policeman. I hope, people across the state will appreciate it and abide by the COVID-19 norms,” lyricist Biren Patnaik said.

PNN