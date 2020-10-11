Cuttack: In a case that highlights poor healthcare services in Odisha, a man from Puri was compelled to pedal his ailing wife on a loading-rickshaw from Sakhigopal in Puri to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

According to a source, Kabir Bhoi’s wife Sukanti was undergoing treatment at district headquarters hospital (DHH) in Puri. Following sudden fall in haemoglobin levels, her condition worsened and doctors advised to shift her to SCBMCH.

Kabir tried to avail ambulance service Saturday afternoon, but in vain. Subsequently, he attempted to hire an auto-rickshaw; but, dropped the plan as the three-wheeler driver demanded a fare of Rs 1,200.

Left with no other choice, he hired a loading-rickshaw for Rs 50 per day and carried his wife on it for treatment at SCBMCH.

Preliminary tests on Sukanti have been conducted at SCBMCH and her medical examination reports are awaited. The woman has kidney-related ailments and she will be shifted to a ward soon. Further course of treatment will be decided on basis of reports, hospital sources said.

PNN