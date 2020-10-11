Bhubaneswar: The Twin City Commissionerate Police has gathered vital clues from CCTV footage regarding the fatal explosion and fire mishap that took place in an underground CNG chamber of IOCL filling station near Raj Bhawan in Bhubaneswar October 7, a senior police source said Sunday.

Also read: Spurious tobacco manufacturing units busted in Bhadrak

According to the source, CCTV footage revealed that the fire broke out when two persons namely an IOCL technician identified as Simanchal Parida and a staffer of the petrol pump Bharadwaj Harshvardhan were talking on their mobile phones while CNG was being transferred from a gas tanker to the underground chamber.

The duo was supervising transfer process, the source added. Harshvardhan is under treatment at Cuttack SCB Medical College and Hospital.

Commissionerate Police have sent the two mobile phones of these two supervisors for verifying call records in order to ascertain whether they had received any call when the fire mishap took place. Police are also scrutinising the track records of the agency concerned, which was authorised for inspecting the underground CNG chamber.

On the other hand, police have sent several body parts recovered from the spot to fecal microbiota transplant (FMT) department of Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar in order to ascertain whether they belonged to human beings or stray animals.

As Simanchal Parida has gone missing, the DNA profiling of mortal remains will be conducted after taking samples of his family members. In case, the DNA profile matches with that of Simanchal, and other body parts do not match with his DNA, it will be construed that more than one person died in the blast, the police source added.

PNN