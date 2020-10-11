Bhadrak: Following a routine raid by the special task (STF) force of Crime Branch at different locations in Bhadrak district, the team seized a huge cache of fake tobacco products Saturday afternoon.

According to an official source, about one quintal of tobacco and 16 kilograms of chemicals were seized from fake manufacturing units, including 173 bags of finished zarda products of seven kilogram each.

Manufacturing and counterfeiting machines were also seized from these places.

Two unit owners indentified as Jaga Nath from Mirzapur area under Mathasahi police limits and Fakir Saha from Chidiamerda police limits were arrested in this connection.

Tobacco, tin packaging materials, electric iron, weighing machine, chemicals and perfumes were recovered from another unit named Mallik Gulpham under Helasahi police limits.

Three separate cases under different sections of the Copyright Act, Trademark Act, Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) were registered at Puruna bazaar police station. Police have launched investigations to find out involvement of others, if any.

PNN