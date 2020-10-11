Jharsuguda: Police arrested eight persons Saturday night in connection with abduction of Rural Development (RD) department executive engineer Manoranjan Patnaik from his official residence in Jharsuguda, who was later rescued from Kesinga area.

According to Jharsuguda town police sources, the arrested include seven abductors and a man who had purchased a stolen golden chain of Patnaik. They were nabbed from Bhawanipatna town in Kalahandi district and Muribahal, Titilagarh areas – both in Bolangir district.

The arrested have been identified as Siba Tandi (26), Pankaj Bag (22), Lalit Tandi (25), Bulu Manhira (26), Prakash Mahakud (23), Niranjan Achari (22), Tofan Tandi (20) and Sanjay Soni (24).

The abductors revealed during interrogation that the mastermind of abduction plan is a Class IV employee named Rabi Tandi who works at the office of the executive engineer.

Patnaik had taken official action against him for remaining absent from duty for several days without intimation or written permission from higher-ups.

Notably, Rabi’s sons Siba and Tofan had framed a plan to kidnap the executive engineer. They executed the plan along with some of their friends.

A police team led by SDPO Kailash Acharya comprising town police station IIC Sabitri Bal nabbed the accused.

Police also seized a Bolero vehicle, a gold chain, a firearm, nine mobile phones and a number of sharp weapons from their possession.

A detailed investigation is underway, Jharsuguda police sources said.

PNN