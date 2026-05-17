Bhubaneswar: Hot weather conditions returned to Odisha after a brief respite, with 11 places in the state recording a maximum temperature of 40 degrees Celsius and above.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted that the day temperature is expected to rise by two to three degrees over the next three to four days.

According to the local weather office, Boudh town in western Odisha recorded a day temperature of 42.9 degrees Celsius and was the hottest place in the state for the day.

Angul and Sonepur towns registered a maximum temperature of 42.1 degrees Celsius each. Jharsuguda recorded a day temperature of 41.4 degrees Celsius, while in Sambalpur, Hirakud and Talcher it was 41 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature was 40.4 degrees Celsius at Nayagarh, 40.2 degrees Celsius at Bolangir, and 40 degrees Celsius at Khurda and Titlagarh.

Bhubaneswar and neighbouring Cuttack recorded maximum temperatures of 37.4 degrees Celsius and 37.6 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The weather office has also issued a thunderstorm warning for Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Gajapati and Ganjam districts Monday.