Dhenkanal: Forest department personnel from Muktaposhi section arrested two hunters in Kankili reserve forest under Kamakhyanagar western range in Dhenkanal forest division Saturday and seized wild boar meat from their possession.

The two arrested men were identified as Bhaskar Tiria and Dabi Tiria from Kenchudi Munda Sahi in Sanda village under Parjang police limits.

“A number of local hunters have been poaching wild boars and other animals either by hurling bombs or by electrocuting them. Our squad was chasing the arrested men for past two weeks after being directed by higher-ups in the department,” Muktaposhi section forester Chandra Sekhar Behera said.

“Today, we were successful in arresting both hunters and have seized wild boar meat from their possession. The department will intensify surveillance activities in the days ahead,” he added.

On the other hand, Bhaskar refuted the charge saying, “We are innocent and have not hunted. We were hired by some unknown hunters just for chopping the meat. Initially, we were hesitant to do so. As the hunters forced us, we agreed for Rs 200 each towards wage.”

PNN