Bhubaneswar: Owing to construction of a grade separator structure which is to be carried out soon by NHAI authorities on NH-16, the Twin City Commissionerate Police Saturday decided to divert traffic flow at Khandagiri Square in Bhubaneswar during night hours.

According to Commissionerate Police sources, the traffic diversion will be implemented during night hours from 11pm to 5am in order to facilitate the construction work which is to be completed within a period of two months.

The vehicles coming from Khurda side and intending to go towards Bhubaneswar will be diverted before Kolathia Square from the left-hand side towards right-hand side up to Prachi Hotels and Resort on Khandagiri police station service road.

The vehicles will again enter the left-hand side through the median cut in front of Prachi Hotel, just before the starting point of Baramunda overbridge approach road.

The entire stretch of Khandagiri police station service road on the right-hand side starting from Prachi Hotel and Resort up to the median cut just before the Kolathia Square will be barricaded into two ways to facilitate vehicular movement on both the sides.

The vehicles coming from Bhubaneswar side and intending to go towards Khurda will move on their usual route. Similarly, the vehicles coming from Jagamara and intending to go towards Khandagiri hill and the vice versa will move on their usual route.

PNN