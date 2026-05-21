Ahmedabad: Opener Sai Sudharsan and skipper Shubman Gill struck fluent half-centuries to power Gujarat Titans to 229 for four in an Indian Premier League match Thursday.

The duo shared 125 runs for the opening wicket to set the platform for the total after being invited to bat.

While Sudharsan made 84 off 53 balls, Gill scored 64 off 37 balls.

Sudharsan decorated his innings with seven fours and four sixes, while Gill struck seven boundaries and three hits over the fence.

Jos Buttler also hit a quickfire unbeaten 57 off 27 balls that was laced with five boundaries and four sixes.

For CSK, Spencer Johnson (1/47) picked and Anshul Kamboj (1/57) picked up a wicket each.

Brief Scores:

Gujarat Titans: 229 for 4 in 20 overs (Sai Sudharsan 84, Shubman Gill 64, Jos Buttler 57 not out, Spencer Johnson 1/47).