Bhubaneswar/New Delhi: The Central government has granted permission to Odisha Mining Corporation Limited (OMC) to use drones for aerial survey of its three mines.

According to an official source, the Ministry of Civil Aviation granted conditional permission Friday evening by exempting provisions under Rule 160 of the Aircraft Rules, 1937, following OMC’s application submitted seeking permission for the purpose.

OMC has been permitted to use fixed-wing and remotely piloted aircraft system (RPAS) for aerial survey of its three mines at Daitari, South Kaliapani and Kodingamali. The mining corporation has been directed to take all precautionary measures while operating drones in the mining areas, the official source informed.

Notably, the permission follows the Ministry’s previous approval to Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) to use drones on its Delhi-Panipat pipeline. Use of drones was also permitted earlier for spraying pesticides during the days of locust attack.

PNN