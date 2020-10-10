Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre Bhubaneswar forecasted Saturday that, owing to the fresh low-pressure area formed over north Andaman Sea adjoining the east-central Bay of Bengal, several districts of the state may receive moderate to heavy rainfall during October 11 and 12.

The meteorological centre added in its bulletin that the associated cyclonic circulation extends up to mid-tropospheric levels. It is very likely to concentrate into a depression over central Bay of Bengal by Saturday, very likely to move west northwestwards and cross north Andhra Pradesh coast as a Depression October 12 morning.

Warning for districts of Odisha for next two days:

For Sunday (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 11.10.2020 up to 0830 hrs IST of 12.10.2020) –

Light to moderate rain or thundershower are very likely to occur at most places over the districts of south coastal Odisha, at many places over the districts of south interior Odisha and north coastal Odisha and at a few places over the districts of north interior Odisha.

Orange Warning (Be prepared):

Heavy to very heavy rainfall are very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada and Puri.

Yellow Warning (Be updated):

Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Kandhamal, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda and Nayagarh.

For Monday (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 12.10.2020 up to 0830 hrs IST of 13.10.2020) –

Light to moderate rain or thundershower are very likely to occur at most places over the districts of south Odisha and at many places over the rest districts of Odisha.

Orange Warning (Be prepared):

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam and Puri.

Yellow Warning (Be updated):

Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Bhadrak and Balasore.

Wind warning: Squally weather with surface wind speed reaching 45 to 55 kmph is very likely along and off south coastal Odisha districts during October 11 and 12.

Warning for fishermen: Fishermen are advised not to venture into the deep sea areas of central Bay of Bengal from October 10 and whoever is in deep sea are advised to return to the coast latest by Saturday evening.

