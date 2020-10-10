Bhubaneswar: The Twin City Commissionerate Police prosecuted a man Friday evening, on charge of strolling with his pet dog near a protected monument in the state capital.

The man was identified as Tofan Samantray who was spotted strolling near Sri Bakreswar Mahadev shrine here. A photo of Samantray along with his pet dog has gone viral on social media.

Hundreds of netizens decried the gesture of Samantray.

People also demanded stringent action against him.

Taking to Twitter platform, the Commissionerate Police said, “We have taken note of an unsavoury incident near the protected monument of Sri Bakreswar Mahadev in Bhubaneswar from social media. As per the direction of the Police Commissioner, the person was identified. His name is Tofan Samantray. He is being prosecuted under the Orissa Urban Police Act, 2003. We advise citizens to be responsible in handling their respective pets”.

PNN