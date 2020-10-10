Bhubaneswar: The state government permitted 820 more medicine shops across Odisha Friday evening to sell Favipiravir antiviral drug that is used in the treatment of COVID-19 infected patients. With the addition of new outlets, the total number of chemist outlets allowed to sell Favipiravir across the state went up to 1,120.

Accordingly, the medication will be available in chemist outlets duly licensed under the Drugs and Cosmetics (Amendment) Rules-2019. Earlier, the directorate of Drugs Control Odisha had permitted only 300 chemist outlets across the state to sell the antiviral drug.

An order of the directorate read, “Apart from the supply of Favipiravir tablets through government channels, it is proposed to make available the above mentioned drug also through chemist outlets”.

Notably, with the rising trend of COVID-19 positive cases across the state and a corresponding rise in the number of coronavirus infected patients put in home quarantine, the state government has of late permitted administration of Favipiravir tablets to the patients.

PNN