Brain stroke is a serious condition, which arises if circulation of blood is reduced or interrupted to various part of the brain. This prevents the brain tissue from getting oxygen and nutrients, leading to a stroke.
From unhealthy eating to leading a sedentary life, different factors can increase risk of stroke. Early action can reduce brain damage and other complications. Reason behind this problem can be your lifestyle. Starting from unhealthy eating, smoking cigarettes, alcohol, stress and insomnia, everything can possibly lead to brain stroke.
Let us know some habits which can make you a victim of brain stroke:
- Smoking is one such reason that can entangle you in the vortex of brain stroke. Not only this, there is also a risk of heart and respiratory diseases.
- Sitting all day and not doing any exercise is another reason. This not only makes you a victim of obesity but also invites the possibility of brain stroke.
- According to experts, alcohol is also responsible for this. More than two drinks in a day can cause huge damage to your health.
- We have come to know which lifestyle habits can be behind brain stroke. Now let us also know what kind of measures should be taken to avoid this.
- Don’t take stress and get enough sleep.
- Keep getting your medical checkup done from time to time and stay in touch with the doctor.
- Take medicines on time and do not stop taking medicine in the wake of any other type of treatment.
- Alcohol and cigarettes only harm your body, stay away from it.
- Do regular exercise and keep your mind calm through meditation.
