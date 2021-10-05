Brain stroke is a serious condition, which arises if circulation of blood is reduced or interrupted to various part of the brain. This prevents the brain tissue from getting oxygen and nutrients, leading to a stroke.

From unhealthy eating to leading a sedentary life, different factors can increase risk of stroke. Early action can reduce brain damage and other complications. Reason behind this problem can be your lifestyle. Starting from unhealthy eating, smoking cigarettes, alcohol, stress and insomnia, everything can possibly lead to brain stroke.

Let us know some habits which can make you a victim of brain stroke: