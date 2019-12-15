Islamabad/Riyadh: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was in Saudi Arabia on a day-long visit, met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman in Riyadh during which the two leaders discussed bilateral relations and the overall security situation in the region.

According to a statement by Prime Minister’s Office in Islamabad, the meeting took place Saturday after Khan visited Roza-e-Rasool in Madina and offered prayers, reports The Express Tribune.

Khan’s trip comes on the heels of a whirlwind tour of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, who, accompanied by the ISI chief, visited Riyadh Wednesday and believed to have laid the ground for the premier’s visit.

Diplomatic sources said the flurry of visits by Pakistani civil and military leadership to Saudi Arabia and Iran over the past few weeks suggested that there might be ‘some breakthrough’ in the diplomatic manoeuvres initiated by Islamabad.

This is Khan’s fourth visit to Saudi Arabia since May.

In October, he also travelled to Iran following his meeting with the Saudi Crown Prince in Riyadh and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in New York in September.

Pakistan has been trying to seek a patch-up between Iran and Saudi Arabia since September when the Saudi oil facilities came under missile attacks.

