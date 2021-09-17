New Delhi/Dushanbe: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan interrupted a poet who was criticising his policies after he addressed the Pakistan-Tajikistan Business Forum in the Tajik capital Dushanbe to attract foreign investment.

During a Q&A session Thursday, a man started reciting poetry critical of the Prime Minister, Geo TV reported.

“I have a verse for you, (which goes like) ‘itne zaalim na bano’ (don’t be so unjust). Imran bhai, this is for you,” said the Pakistani man in the audience, when handed the microphone.

“You have become a prisoner now. You used to be great when you were (protesting) on the container. Right now, we aren’t sure what you’ve gotten yourself involved in,” said the man, the report said.

The man went on to recite part of the verse, “Zaalim na banoon, kuch toh murawwat…” before he was cut off.

At first, the state-run Pakistan Television (PTV) cut off his poem and then Khan also interrupted him.

“Please speak about matters related to business. We can make time for poetry later as well,” the Prime Minister added.

Khan is currently in Tajikistan to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Heads of State 2021 and is accompanied by a high-level delegation including the representatives of 67 companies from multiple sectors including textile, mineral, pharmaceutical, logistics and others.

IANS