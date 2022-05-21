Islamabad: After former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan issued an objectionable statement against PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz during his Multan address, politicians, journalists, and civil society members have censured Khan for his “sexist and misogynist” comments.

During his jalsa, Khan, referring to Maryam’s Sargodha rally May 19 in which she continually berated him, said: “Someone had sent me the speech delivered by Maryam Nawaz in Sargodha yesterday,” Geo News reported.

“In that speech, she uttered my name with such passion that I would like to tell her: Maryam, please be careful, your husband may get upset because you were constantly repeating my name.”

Following his comments, condemnations started pouring in from politicians and civil society members on social media.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who also happens to be Maryam’s paternal uncle, expressed strong disapproval of Khan’s statement and said that the entire nation, especially women, should strongly condemn the “deplorable language used against the daughter of the nation Maryam Nawaz”.

Censuring Khan for his statement against the PML-N vice president, former president Asif Ali Zardari said that he condemned the derogatory language used by the PTI chairman.

“Those who have mothers and sisters in their homes do not use such language against other women,” the PPP co-chairman said.

“Please, do not stoop so low in the name of politics.”