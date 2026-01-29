Bhubaneswar: East Coast Railway (ECoR) has achieved a major milestone by surpassing Rs 2,000 crore in passenger revenue within a record 299 days during the current financial year 2025–26, reflecting steady growth in passenger traffic and continuous improvement in rail services across the zone.

The achievement highlights a consistent year-on-year acceleration in revenue generation.

ECoR had crossed the Rs 2,000 crore passenger revenue-mark in 308 days in 2024–25, 331 days in 2023–24, and 365 days in 2022–23, underlining growing passenger confidence and the zone’s sustained focus on safety, punctuality, and customer convenience.

The surge in passenger revenue has been driven by a series of passenger-centric initiatives, including expanded digital ticketing platforms, improved station accessibility, and continuous upgradation of passenger amenities to enhance the overall travel experience.

To cater to peak-season demand, 1,523 special trains were operated during festivals and holidays, ECoR sources said.

Capacity augmentation further strengthened services, with 200 mail/express trains enhanced through the addition of 4,050 extra coaches, along with the permanent addition of 19 coaches for long-term service improvement.

As part of efforts to improve safety and comfort, two trains were introduced with modern LHB rakes during the current financial year.

Network expansion and connectivity received a boost with the launch of three new express services like Boudh–Bhubaneswar– Boudh Express and Sambalpur– Boudh–Sambalpur Express.

Passenger accessibility was further enhanced through additional stoppages for 21 trains, extension of three train pairs, and increased frequency of one train pair.