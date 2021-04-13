The world is full of mysteries. There are many questions, mysterious happenings that even scientists have failed to find an answer till date. Researchers and scientists are finding it hard to find answers to such mysterious puzzles.

Today, we are talking about a similar mysterious happening seen in this village of Kazakhstan. Here people sleep for days. People of this village called ‘Kalachi’ located in northern Kazakhstan are mysteriously suffering from sleeping sickness. When people of this region fall asleep they sleep for days or weeks at a time.

The first such case was reported in 2010. Some children suddenly fell asleep in school and slept for weeks together. While some presumed them to have died, they were breathing fine. After this the number of victims in the village just started increasing. Since then, scientists have been doing research on this village.

Although many scientists and doctors are doing researches to know the reason behind it, but so far they have not been able to know the exact reason for it. However, some say that all this is happening due to polluted water. This village has also been called ‘Sleep Hollow’ due to the mysterious way of sleeping.

‘Sleep Hollow’ is a possible medical disease in humans and it is spreading through the village’s air.

In a statement, a professor from Tomsk Polytechnic University, Leonid Rikhvanov, of the department of Geo-ecology and Geo-chemistry said that radon gas from the mines could be the cause of the symptoms.

The affected people fall asleep during day-to-day activities and always feel sleepy. One of the doctors said, “You wake them up, they can speak to you, reply to you, but as soon as you stop talking and ask what bothers them, they just want to sleep, sleep, sleep.”. People are found sleeping anywhere, such as markets, schools, roads, parks, they fall asleep and sleep for several days.