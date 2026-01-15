Bhubaneswar: During a high-level committee meeting on Ama Bus operations Wednesday, officials approved an incentive scheme for bus captains and guides, set to roll out from January 26.

Under the scheme, incentives will be disbursed quarterly based on comprehensive evaluations of safe driving practices and overall performance.

Chaired by Housing and Urban Development Principal Secretary Usha Padhee, the meeting focused on strengthening road safety, enhancing passenger convenience, and improving driver skill development and welfare.

Officials informed the committee that the Ama Bus vehicle speeds were closely monitored during the first two weeks of January, and no cases of speed violations were reported.

The meeting also discussed improving bus accommodation and management at bus stops.

The committee laid special emphasis on ensuring the safety of road users, particularly in view of increasing heavy vehicle traffic.

Passenger-friendly services and systematic monitoring of bus operations were also reviewed.

To strengthen driver training, e-buses will be provided to the Institute of Driving Training and Research (IDTR).

Drivers will be able to undergo practical driving training daily within the training premises.

For this purpose, multi-charging infrastructure is planned at Chhatia, Berhampur, and Bonai (Sundargarh), which will also provide charging facilities for private EVs and government vehicles.

The public will be able to access four-wheeler EV charging facilities at these locations.

Public participation in the Ama Bus route planning and services will commence from February, allowing citizens to share suggestions and feedback on route changes through social media platforms.

The duration of driver training programmes has been extended from three days to five days, enabling more extensive heavy motor vehicle driving practice.

Enhanced focus will be placed on psychometric tests, inhibitors, lane discipline, and self-assessment.

Additionally, simulators will be introduced in training schools for specialised e-bus driving training.

In line with passenger safety and environmental sustainability, 30 old BPTCL buses that have completed over 1.5 lakh kilometres will be scrapped.

In their place, small e-buses will be introduced in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack to improve last-mile connectivity.

Transport Commissioner Amitabh Thakur, CRUT Managing Director Sanjay Biswal, DCP, Commissionerate Police, and Traffic DCP were present at the meeting.