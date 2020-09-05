In today’s time, stress has increased significantly due to a number of problems. With the changing lifestyle, mental stress has started to increase considerably. It causes adverse effects on health.

Staying stress-free is very important to stay healthy. Today we will tell some tips to overcome mental stress. You can also be relaxed by including some things in the diet.

Let us know what the things we should include in the diet are:

Oatmeal: Oatmeal should be included in the diet to remain relaxed. It has carbohydrate which is helpful in producing serotonin. Serotonin works to keep the mood good and calm the mind. Oatmeal should be consumed to relieve mental stress.

Dry fruits: Consuming dry fruits are very beneficial for health. Selenium is found in plenty in dry fruits which helps in keeping the mind calm. To overcome mental stress, diet should include dry fruits. Selenium is also a mineral and it ensures skin remains firm and protected.

Blueberry: When we’re anxious and stressed, our bodies crave vitamin C to help repair and protect our cells, and blueberries are packed full of it. Small but mighty, blueberries are bursting with antioxidants and vitamin C which have been shown to provide anxiety relief. Eating blueberries with yogurt is very beneficial for health.

Chocolate: It has been claimed in many researches that consuming chocolate reduces stress. Chocolate has antioxidant properties which help in improving the function of the brain. Blood circulation is also better by consuming chocolate.

Green tea: Green tea is very beneficial for health. Green tea contains a special amino acid called L-theanine which is very beneficial for mental health. It’s even been known to lower stress-related blood pressure and heart rate.