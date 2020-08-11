Bhubaneswar/Sambalpur: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Sambalpur, Tuesday, welcomed the MBA batch 2020-22 and PhD batch 2020-22 through an inauguration programme in virtual mode. The session was graced by guests including chief guest Guru Prasad Mohapatra, Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

The MBA program was introduced by Atri Sengupta, Chairman, PGP and the PhD program of the institute was introduced by Balamurugan Annamalai, Chairman, PhD Program. The 6th MBA batch with its full strength of 168 students is a vibrant combination of gender and academic diversity.

Speaking on the occasion, Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director, IIM Sambalpur, said, “Inclusivity is one of the core values of IIM Sambalpur and I am glad to say that we have the most diverse class profile this year, in terms of gender with 40 per cent female candidates, socio-economic class and diverse academic background with rich industry experience, representing more than 17 states/UTs of the country. We have increased our seats from a 100 to 165 this year.”

Among the students who have taken admission this year, 72 per cent are from engineering background while the remaining 28 per cent are from other subjects and 60 per cent come with prior work experience. “I am confident that we will be able to produce responsible leaders with an entrepreneurial blend of mind from these students,” said Jaiswal.

Owing to the current circumstances, IIM Sambalpur will be conducting online classes with the help of several digital tools and processes to facilitate effective learning for its students.

Learning Management Software like Moodle will be utilised and students and faculty members will interact regularly through videoconferencing. Furthermore, the IIM has smart classrooms equipped with SMART boards, where students can log in and access notes, presentations, curriculum schedules and even test their own knowledge through built-in quizzes.

Moreover, all examinations at IIM Sambalpur will be conducted online – either by using online proctoring systems for descriptive exams or using LMS for quiz and multiple-choice exams. Team projects will also be conducted virtually as per the trend in industry.