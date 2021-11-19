Sambalpur: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Tuesday had inaugurated 25 high schools under School Transformation programmme as part of the 5T Initiative in Sambalpur district in virtual mode.

However, the work of 15 inaugurated schools has allegedly remained incomplete, a report said. A district level inauguration ceremony for these schools was organised at KGMN High school in Jujumara block.

During the inauguration, officials and locals were seen happy over the school transformation. However, locals have alleged that the reality of some inaugurated schools is different. Work in 15 schools has not been completed.

At some places, locals are mum on the incomplete work while members of the VSS High School management committee and local guardians have expressed displeasure on the incomplete work.

President of the school management committee, Subash Panigrahy, said, “We welcome the School Transformation programme. Inaugurating the incomplete schools is very unfortunate.”

He alleged that work of the science lab, e-library, bicycle stand, boundary wall, staircase, gardening, pavement road and toilets is still under way.

“The septic tanks of the toilets have not been constructed, but toilets have been made spic and span with mosaic. The school management committee did approve of its inauguration. But we had intimated the Collector and the BDO about the incomplete work of our school,” he said.

Pipe connections and gardening work are still going on, he said, wondering how the students will be taught in schools with incomplete infrastructures.

BDO Nilamabar Mahananda said whatever work was needed for schools under the 5T has been completed.

“Major works like smart classrooms, e-library, science lab and toilets were over. The school management committee demanded a boundary wall, garden construction and other works. Schools have been inaugurated as per guidelines,” he added.

