Bhubaneswar: In foreign countries there are many movies on science-fiction and space movies such as ‘Apollo 13’, ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’, ‘Gravity’ and ‘Interstellar’ are some which have not only captivated audiences but also inculcated a scientific temper.

However, in India where the movie industry never shies to shell out big bucks for VFX and action, seldom do big production houses or directors tickle with the scientific curiousity of the viewers.

To ignite the scientific temper among its students, Regional Science Centre (RSC), Bhubaneswar in collaboration with Goethe Institute and Max Muller Bhavan, Germany have organised a science film festival.

The festival which kicked off Tuesday will continue till November 8 at the Regional Science Centre auditorium in the capital city. Around eight science-based films from Germany will be screened in the four-day festival.

On the first day, a 25-minute movie ‘The show with the elephant: Astronaut’ and a 54-min movie ‘Nova wonders: Can we make life?’ were screened.

The project coordinator of RSC, Hara Prashad Mishra, said the motto of organising this film festival is to encourage students to pursue science more seriously and also to give them the idea that science is fun and interesting.

Set up in 1989, the Regional Science Centre (RSC) is among the 26 science centres/museums across the national network under the Council of Science Museums, an autonomous outfit under the Ministry of Culture, Government of India.

The science film festival is a celebration of science communication in Southeast Asia, South Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Latin America. In cooperation with RSC, Bhubaneswar, it promotes science literacy and facilitates awareness of contemporary scientific, technological and environmental issues through international films with accompanying educational activities.

The students of Unit-VIII DAV Public School here also participated in the film festival.

