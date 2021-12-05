Mumbai: New Zealand were 13/1 in four overs at tea on the third day, still trailing India by 526 runs with nine wickets in hand in the second and final Test at the Wankhede Stadium here Sunday.

R Ashwin trapped New Zealand stand-in skipper Tom Latham for six with one that landed on the middle and went straight, catching the batsman plumb in front. Will Young was batting on seven with the next batter yet to come as the umpires took everyone in for tea.

Earlier, India had declared their second innings for 276 for 7 in 70 overs just before tea on the third day, setting New Zealand a target of 540.

Mayank Agarwal scored 62 and shared a century partnership with Cheteshwar Pujara while Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli added 82 runs for the third wicket as India went searching for runs.

Axar Patel blasted an unbeaten 41 runs off 26 balls as India declared at 276/7.

Ajaz Patel was the best New Zealand bowler on the day as he claimed 4/106 in the second innings for overall 14 wickets for 225 in the match — the highest taken by any bowler against India ever.

The previous best was 13/106 by Ian Botham of England at the Wankhede Stadium in 1980.

Brief scores: India 325 & 276/7 in 70 overs (Mayank Agarwal 62, Cheteshwar Pujara 47, Shubman Gill 47, Virat Kohli 46, Axar Patel 41 not out; Ajaz Patel 4/106, Rachin Ravindra 3/56) v New Zealand 62 & 13/1 (Latham 6; Ashwin 1/4).